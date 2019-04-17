No. 10 LSU baseball falls to UL-Lafayette in Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU fell to UL-Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, LA.
The Tigers went down 6-5 to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Todd Peterson started on the mound for LSU and pitched only one inning. He gave up no hits and no runs. He had no strikeouts and no walks. Chase Costello pitched next and was only in the game for an inning. He gave up two runs on one hit and walked three batters.
Trent Vietmeier pitched the last two innings and suffered the loss. He gave up two home runs in the top of the eighth that resulted in three runs. The solo home run by Handsome Monica ended up being the game-winning run for the Cajuns. Vietmeier dropped to 2-1 on the season.
“Trent Vietmeier has done a great job all year and he at least made them earn it,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. "I’m more disappointed with the early part of the game. We gave them three runs on walks to lead off innings. We were limited tonight with our pitching staff and available position players due to injuries and the very short turnaround with the Florida series starting on Thursday. We nearly overcame those obstacles tonight, but now, our attention needs to completely shift to Thursday night’s game.”
ULL jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning and added another run in the third to make it 3-0.
LSU tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning off a three-run home run by Cade Beloso.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Josh Smith scored on a sac fly by Brandt Broussard. Later in the inning, Beloso ripped a single to right field to send Giovanni DiGiacomo home and give the Tigers the 5-3 lead.
After two scoreless innings, the Cajuns re-took the lead off three runs in the top of the eight to claim the 6-5 victory.
LSU will host Florida in a three-game series beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.
