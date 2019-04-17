McNeese signs experienced 2019 recruiting class to fill needs

Schroyer on Palmquist: “Evan is another young, talented guard we targeted in this recruiting class. He is a big, skilled point guard who can score the ball. His basketball I.Q. and skill set are very advanced for his age. He comes from an outstanding program and knows how to win and make players around him better. I’m really excited to have Evan in this program for the next four years. He has a chance to have a very special career.”