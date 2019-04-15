LSU students excited for Will Wade’s return, want answers from president and athletic director

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After the hashtags and the public outcry, LSU fans are celebrating about the news of Will Wade’s reinstatement as head basketball coach.
“Yeah, I’m happy he’s back. Free Will Wade,” said grad student, Taylor Tatum.
The few students that were still on campus during spring break were all excited their coach is back.
"I’m excited. We finally got a good coach around here, somebody that’s going to lead our team to hopefully another Sweet 16, Elite 8,” said David Gilmore.
“We think it’s great for LSU basketball,” said Cole Holley, a senior at LSU. “It’s a head coach that we need for the program that’s up and coming and it’s going to be a great thing for campus and I know everybody is excited.”
Wade was reinstated after meeting with school and NCAA officials. No specifics were released about the meeting, only that Wade “answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing in connection with recently reported allegations of irregularities in college basketball recruiting.”
"I don’t think they give Will Wade his job back unless he went into that interview and they gave him evidence that he’s going to be OK from April 22, and that’s why they gave him the job back. They realized they made a mistake and they fixed it,” Holley said.
Holley says while he’s happy Wade is back, someone needs to be held accountable.
“What happens at the top? You have a president, F. King Alexander, the athletic director, Joe Alleva. My opinion is one of them has to go. They need to be held accountable for their actions. One of them made a wrong decision and did not handle this the right way.”
Wade is still subpoenaed to appear in a federal court for any role he may have had in the recruiting scandal. A motion was filed to prevent him from having to testify. The judge has yet to decide. Trial begins the week of April 22.
