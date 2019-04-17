Louisiana Pirate Festival returns May 2-5

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festivals returns to the Lake Charles Civic from Thursday May 2 though Sunday May 5, according to a press release.
On Thursday May 2, the carnival rides are open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m.
On Friday May 3, the carnival rides and vendors are open from 4 p.m. to midnight. The pirates land at 6:30 p.m. with Mayor Nic Hunter walking the plank at 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday May 4, the carnival rides and vendors are open from 10 a.m. until Midnight. There will be a laser light show at 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday May 5, the carnival rides and vendors are open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
There’s a long list of special events and live entertainment throughout the four days. For a full list go to www.louisianapiratefestival.com
