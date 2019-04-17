Legal Corner: How do I report a nurse abusing my grandmother?

THE LAW: Article VI, Clause 2 in the United States Constitution establishes the Supremacy Clause, federal laws made pursuant to it, and treaties made under its authority, constitute “the supreme law of the land”. Under federal law, it is illegal to possess, use, buy, sell, or cultivate marijuana in all United States jurisdictions, since the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug, claiming it has a high potential for abuse and has no acceptable medical use. The use of marijuana is illegal in the United States, but the government allows individual states to pass laws that “DECRIMINALIZE” the recreational or medicinal use of the drug if the state has a regulatory system in place. In Louisiana, RS 40:966 D, if a person knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled substance as classified in Schedule I, unless such substance was obtained directly or pursuant to a valid prescription or order from a practitioner, as provided in R.S. 40:978, while acting in the course of his professional practice, where the amount of the controlled substance is equal to or above the following weights, it shall be considered a violation of Subsection A of this Section (1) For marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol, synthetic cannabinoids, or chemical derivatives thereof, two and one-half pounds. (2) For any other Schedule I controlled substance, twenty-eight grams. Immunity from prosecution. (1) Any person who is a patient of the state-sponsored medical marijuana program in Louisiana, and possesses medical marijuana in a form permissible under R.S. 40:1046 for a condition enumerated therein, a caregiver as defined in R.S. 15:1503, or any person who is a domiciliary parent of a minor child who possesses medical marijuana on behalf of his minor child in a form permissible under R.S. 40:1046 for a condition enumerated therein pursuant to a legitimate medical marijuana prescription or recommendation issued by a physician licensed by and in good standing with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners, shall be exempt from the provisions of this Section. This Paragraph shall not prevent the arrest or prosecution of any person for diversion of marijuana or any of its derivatives or other conduct outside the scope of the state-sponsored medical marijuana program. Also, see https://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-charges/federal-marijuana-laws.html