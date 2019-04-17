The Latest: 2nd body found at Arizona helicopter crash site

FORT MCDOWELL INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter crash (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Authorities say a second body has been found at the site of a helicopter crash on the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation near Phoenix.
Tribal fire department officials say the second person was a passenger in the helicopter that went down about 7 a.m. Tuesday in a farm field and the identity of the victim hasn't confirmed.
Earlier, officials at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University announced that the pilot killed in the crash was a professor at the Prescott school.
They say Rucie Moore was chair of the school's helicopter program, a full-time faculty member at the Prescott campus for about a year and a former U.S. Army helicopter test pilot.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Bell 206B helicopter was on a flight from Falcon Field in Mesa and the cause of the crash will be investigated.
3:20 p.m.
A pilot killed in a helicopter crash on the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation on the outskirts of Phoenix has been identified as a professor at a Prescott university.
Officials at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University say Rucie Moore was chair of the school's helicopter program.
They say Moore was a full-time faculty member at the Prescott campus for about a year and a former U.S. Army helicopter test pilot.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says only the pilot was believed aboard the helicopter that crashed Tuesday morning.
He says the Bell 206B was on a flight from Falcon Field in Mesa.
News video showed wreckage next to an apparent burned area in a farm field, along with possible small pieces of wreckage scattered on a dirt road some distance away.
Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
