Former governor Kathleen Blanco in hospice care

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco is now in hospice care after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Senator Gerald Long made the announcement during the legislative session Tuesday.
After the announcement, state lawmakers held a moment of silence for the former governor on the House floor.
In December, Blanco wrote in a letter that there was no escape from the cancer that has spread throughout her body.
The former governor, who served from 2004 until 2008, was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma in 2011. The cancer returned in during a checkup in 2017.
