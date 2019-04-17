FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy today ahead of strong to severe storms Thursday

Thursday is set up to be quite an interesting day with rain and storms arriving during the morning hours and lasting through the afternoon. The severe threat is highest just east of Southwest Louisiana, over mainly the Acadiana parishes. Storms chances will be highest during the early afternoon as the front pushes through with a squall line of storms that will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, so make sure to have a way to receive severe weather warnings such as through the KPLC Weather App on your phone or tablet device and also having a working NOAA Weather Radio in your home or place of work.