First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms move in on Thursday

The timing of this event still look like it is through the main part of the day. We could see a few showers and storms out ahead of the main line, but those look weaker as we see that move through in the morning. When we reach lunch time is when that cold front is expected to move through. This will provide lift for storms to develop and produce those damaging winds. Later into the afternoon we see moisture surge from the Gulf and meet this cold front meaning more storms developing along the trailing edge of the cold front. These could also turn severe as we will be in the main part of the afternoon with the most energy for the storms. All of the rain and storms are expected to move out in the evening hours. Continue to check the forecast for updates through the remainder of the evening and be sure to check back tomorrow morning before heading out the door.