First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms move in on Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect a slight chance for rain as models try to indicate a stray shower popping up. We’ll also continue to see that cloud cover sticking around during the overnight hours keeping our temperature from dropping too much with SWLA only falling into the mid to upper 60s. We also will continue to see breezy conditions out of the south with winds at 10-15 mph with a some gusts possible.
Thursday has been declared a First Alert Weather day with the threat for severe weather. Eastern portions of SWLA have been included in a medium risk for severe weather, while western portions have been left at a low risk. No matter where you live in SWLA there is a risk for severe weather! These risks include most notably the risk for strong to damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and a chance for some localized flooding.
The timing of this event still look like it is through the main part of the day. We could see a few showers and storms out ahead of the main line, but those look weaker as we see that move through in the morning. When we reach lunch time is when that cold front is expected to move through. This will provide lift for storms to develop and produce those damaging winds. Later into the afternoon we see moisture surge from the Gulf and meet this cold front meaning more storms developing along the trailing edge of the cold front. These could also turn severe as we will be in the main part of the afternoon with the most energy for the storms. All of the rain and storms are expected to move out in the evening hours. Continue to check the forecast for updates through the remainder of the evening and be sure to check back tomorrow morning before heading out the door.
After that severe weather sweeps through we are seeing a much better weekend forecast. That cold front helps decrease humidity and drop temperatures and clear out the cloud cover. This means lots of sun for Good Friday and cooler temperatures with SWLA topping out in the low 70s. Clouds stay out of the forecast through the evening hours allowing temperatures to drop down into the mid to upper 40s overnight.
Saturday will start off on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40s! We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s! Much of the same is expected into Easter Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperature flirting with 80 through the afternoon!
Clouds begin to build in as we head into the next week with partly cloudy skies for Monday and temperatures sticking near 80. Overnight we’ll fall into the 60s with clouds building and rain chances increasing into Tuesday.
