Eating one slice of bacon a day linked to high colorectal cancer risk, study says

(CNN) - Bad news for bacon lovers!
A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.
Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the United Kingdom for five years
They found for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20-percent.
Twenty-five grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon.
Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.
“A small amount of processed meat seems to have the same effect as a large amount of red meat,” said Professor Tim Key, who co-authored the study and is deputy director at the University of Oxford’s cancer epidemiology unit.
Researchers discovered when a person ate just over on ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19 percent.
A typical hamburger is about four ounces of meat.
“Our results strongly suggest that people who eat red and processed meat four or more times a week have a higher risk of developing bowel cancer than those who eat red and processed meat less than twice a week,” Key said.
