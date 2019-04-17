Eating one slice of bacon a day linked to high colorectal cancer risk, study says



"Our results strongly suggest that people who eat red and processed meat four or more times a week have a higher risk of developing bowel cancer than those who eat red and processed meat less than twice a week," researchers say. (Source: KCCI, HEARST, CNN)
April 17, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 4:33 PM

(CNN) - Bad news for bacon lovers!

A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.

Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the United Kingdom for five years

They found for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20-percent.

Twenty-five grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon.

Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.

“A small amount of processed meat seems to have the same effect as a large amount of red meat,” said Professor Tim Key, who co-authored the study and is deputy director at the University of Oxford’s cancer epidemiology unit.

Researchers discovered when a person ate just over on ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19 percent.

A typical hamburger is about four ounces of meat.

“Our results strongly suggest that people who eat red and processed meat four or more times a week have a higher risk of developing bowel cancer than those who eat red and processed meat less than twice a week,” Key said.

