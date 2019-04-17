Dolphins turning up dead in St. Bernard Parish waterways

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Elven dolphins have been discovered by St. Bernard Parish officials over the past couple of weeks, the parish said on Wednesday.
Two dolphins were discovered last week near the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet and Lake of Two Trees, prompting officials to begin seeking more information from area boaters.
An additional nine dead dolphins have been identified.
The St. Bernard Parish government has been sharing information regarding the “dolphin kill” with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Sea Grant, and Audubon Gulf Network.
The state and other suggest that the dolphins might be suffering from freshwater lesions because of freshwater associated with the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
Three living dolphins bearing the symptoms of freshwater lesions have also been photographed in St. Bernard Parish since last week.
St. Bernard Parish Government is requesting that anyone who has recently encountered expired or sick dolphins send the following information to John Lane, executive director of coastal operations, at jlane@sbpg.net.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.