Cursive writing is coming back to Texas schools in the fall

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -The lost art of cursive writing is making a comeback in the state of Texas.
Starting September 2019 students in elementary schools across the state will be required to learn how to write in cursive. The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills or TEKS guidelines for language arts now require all 2nd graders in the state to begin learning how to write in cursive.
By the time students get to the 5th grade they should be able to write legibly in cursive.
Over at Sam Houston Elementary School in Marshall, Texas, teachers say they do teach cursive, and that students do have the option to pick between cursive and print by the time they reach the 4th grade.
Fourth-grade teacher Lee Ann Thomas says she likes the idea — but worries if it will be used in today’s society.
“(As we) talk about 21st century students, we’re moving towards critical thinking and technology, and so the relevance of cursive can be debated,” she said.
Thomas’s coworker, 4th grader teacher Nay Roach disagrees and thinks it’s needed.
“I’m from the old school, but with government documents and contracts and things like that you need your cursive signature," she said.
Texas resident Mark Brassfield also likes the idea and agrees with Roach when it comes to learning the skill for signing documents.
“I think it’s beneficial because anybody can print,” he said. “Everybody writes cursive differently from others and that’s how they detect problems.”
Christopher Simmons also lives in Texas and thinks this art shouldn’t die because of the technology we have in our society.
“I still think the pen and paper, the traditional way of writing, shouldn’t become a lost art for the benefit of purely digital," he said.
The State Board of Education made these modifications back in 2017, but they won’t go into effect until the 2019-2020 school year begins.
