CPSO asking for public’s assistance in identifying vehicle burglary suspect

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole items from an unlocked car in Moss Bluff, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on April 11 when deputies responded to a call about items being stolen from an unlocked vehicle the night before on East Gabriel Square in Moss Bluff.
The Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit with the Sheriff’s Office discovered that the suspect allegedly stole cash and a phone charger from the vehicle, Myers said. Detectives were able to get surveillance video of the suspect from the victim.
Myers asks anyone with information on this case to call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.
