Cody Davis sentenced to 10 years in prison stemming from high-speed chase

Davis’ sentence amounts to ten years. For aggravated criminal damage to property he was sentenced to six years and for aggravated flight from an officer he was sentenced to four years in prison. Those are violent crimes and the sentences are to run one after the other, totaling ten years. For other crimes he was sentenced as follows: six years for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; two years for illegal possession of a stolen firearm; one year for obstruction of justice and six months in jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The last four sentences are to run at the same time as the ten years for the violent crimes.