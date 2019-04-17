Cody Davis sentenced to 10 years in prison stemming from high-speed chase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Cody Davis was convicted on all six charges from the high-speed chase captured on police dash cam video.
Charges include aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated criminal damage to property such as cars wrecked from actions the judge calls “horribly reckless.”
Judge Robert Wyatt told Davis it was by the grace of God no one was killed.
Davis tearfully apologized and pleaded for mercy for his sins.
Assistant D.A. Charles Robinson told the court those were fake tears.
“Just like the tears he gave to the jury during his trial, those were crocodile tears, the fakest tears one could ever give," Robinson said. “And like I said today in court, if any part of that was true it was just because he feels sorry for himself. Not because he feels sorry for what he did, or for anyone else but himself and what’s going to happen to him."
Davis’ sentence amounts to ten years. For aggravated criminal damage to property he was sentenced to six years and for aggravated flight from an officer he was sentenced to four years in prison. Those are violent crimes and the sentences are to run one after the other, totaling ten years. For other crimes he was sentenced as follows: six years for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; two years for illegal possession of a stolen firearm; one year for obstruction of justice and six months in jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The last four sentences are to run at the same time as the ten years for the violent crimes.
“The judge said that he was self-centered and egotistical and immature," Robinson said. "I think what I said before the judge went into it was that he was self-centered and narcissistic. All those things, to me, are true. This man had absolutely no concern for anyone around him when he committed this act, during the trial of this act and at the sentencing on this act. He had no concern for anyone but himself.”
Davis’ sentencing attorney, Todd Clemons, admits it could have been a lot worse.
“I think judge Wyatt imposed a fair sentence. It certainly could have been much, much worse for Cody," Clemons said. “So, his family’s happy, he’s happy, we’re pleased with the outcome. Cody is a fine young man, he comes from a very, very good family. I regret the choice he made, he regrets the choice he made, but he can’t do anything about that but suffer the consequences now.”
Clemons did not represent Davis when he was on trial, only at sentencing.
Clemons said he thinks Davis is remorseful.
“He has been remorseful every time I’ve dealt with him, every time I’ve spoken with him," Clemons said. “I think his mother knows him better than anybody. She certainly feels that he’s remorseful. The prosecutor, he’s just speculating but I certainly think that Cody’s remorseful for his actions. He regrets what he did. He regrets that he put all these people in harm’s way.”
The judge said Davis likely committed perjury in the trial, when he testified he kept going because his brakes weren't working.
Still, Judge Wyatt said he thinks maybe the 29-year-old can be saved and encouraged Davis to try to improve himself while in prison.
The State does still have the option of possibly enhancing Davis' sentence because of his prior record. No official word on that.
