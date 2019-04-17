Casino employee attempts to run over robber after being held at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating following an armed robbery at a downtown casino.
It happened overnight at the ElDorado Hotel and Casino's parking garage.
Police say a female employee had just finished her shift and was counting her money in her car. That’s when allegedly a gunman walked up to her and snatched her money away.
However, police say she attempted to run him over as he ran away and he fired his gun.
No one was hurt.
The gunman was not captured and police said he dropped the money that he stole while getting away.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
