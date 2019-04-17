Baby T. rex fossil up for auction on eBay

(CNN) - Scientists are up in arms over the listing of a rare baby T. rex fossil on e-bay.
The listing, from a fossil hunter named Alan Detrich, says the relic may the only one of its kind in the world.
Detrich found the fossil in Montana, adding that it has a 15-foot long body and a 21-inch skull.
The listing has a “buy it now” price of nearly $3 million and does not appear to have any bids.
But scientists and other critics are calling the listing a disgrace, arguing the fossil should remain in the public trust so it can continue to be studied.
“This is seriously embarrassing for @kunhm,” Patricia Holroyd tweeted.
“There’s a ‘baby T. rex’ on eBay with a $3 million price tag, advertising that the fossil is at @kunhm and getting a technical writeup as part of the sales pitch,” Brian Switek tweeted.
The University of Kansas Natural History Museum had the fossil on display, but removed it due to the controversy, saying it does not sell fossils to anyone.
In a tweet, the museum said, “Are we selling fossils on eBay?” the university tweeted on Monday evening. “NO. The baby #Trex temporarily on view to the public at #KUnhm is not accessioned to our collection & is privately owned. Research is currently ongoing on our own baby Trex, which is not on display at this time.”
The museum also alleges that it believed Detrich planned to sell the fossil to a museum, not a private collector.
“The KU Natural History Museum does not sell or mediate the sale of specimens to private individuals,” director Leonard Krishtalka said. “Accordingly, the specimen on exhibit-loan to us has been removed from exhibit and is being returned to the owner. We have asked that the owner remove any association with us from his sale listing.”
Detrich hasn’t responded to media request for comment, according to reports.
