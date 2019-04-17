Astros go after series sweep over Athletics

The Astros are 8-2 against AL West teams. The Houston offense has compiled a .277 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. Jose Altuve leads the team with an average of .328. The Astros won the last meeting 9-1. Collin McHugh notched his third victory and Alex Bregman went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Marco Estrada took his second loss for Oakland.