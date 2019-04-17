Ardoin’s four-RBI day sends Sam Houston past Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston defeated Sulphur 8-1 Tuesday thanks in part to Texas signee Silas Ardoin, who drove in four runners with a pair of home runs. Despite the win, the Broncos will finish second in district play following Barbe’s win over Acadiana.
Sam Houston fired up the offense in the first inning with an Ardoin double on a 2-1 count, which scored one run. Ardoin would hit a long ball in the third and seventh innings to further stretch that lead.
Kyle Bartley pitched the Broncos to victory, lasting six innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven. Sulphur’s Kainin Morrow took the loss after pitching three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out five.
Tripp Tyree started the game for Sulphur. He surrendered four runs on four hits over three innings.
