Alex Bregman’s grand slam highlights Astros slugfest

Athletics: 1B Matt Olson, injured in the Japan series and nearing the one-month mark since undergoing right hand surgery, took his first swings with a fungo bat. The next progression in his rehab will be using a regular bat, followed by hitting off a tee. "It'll be a progression from this point, soft toss and tee, but I think we're right on schedule with him," manager Bob Melvin said. "I know he's pretty eager to start swinging a bat and face some pitching, but it's going to be a little bit more time before we do that." ... OF Nick Martini (sprained right knee) is doing baseball activities and will begin taking more live batting practice on the field.