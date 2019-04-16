56-year-old Sulphur man arrested for sex with 14-year-old

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A 56-year-old Sulphur man is under arrest for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl, authorities say.
Darryl L. Zeno is accused of having sex with the girl on three separate occasions in January and providing drugs to her, according to a news release from Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The allegations were reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 22.
Zeno, who was already in custody at Calcasieu Correctional Center on unrelated charges, was arrested on April 12 on three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $450,000.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
