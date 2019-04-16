WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT: May 4 election

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Local taxes in four parishes are on the ballot for the May 4 municipal general election.
There is nothing on the ballot in Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
Early voting is 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., April 20-27, with the exception of Sunday, April 21.
CALCASIEU PARISH
School District No. 23 Proposition - $42 million, 20-year bond: Shall School District No. 23 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (“District”), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding Forty-Two Million ($42,000,000) Dollars, in one or more series, for a period not exceeding twenty (20) years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding eight (8%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for buildings and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other related facilities and necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds shall be general obligations of the District and will be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes estimated to be 5.86 mills for the first year, on all taxable property within the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution, as amended, and statutory authority supplemental thereto?
Ward 1 Fire Protection District 1 Proposition - 6.43-mill, 10-year renewal: Shall the Board of Commissioners of Ward One Fire Protection District Number One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, acting as governing authority of said District, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a six and forty-three one-hundredths (6.43) mill tax on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $629,485.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, paying firefighters, purchasing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, and purchasing, improving or constructing fire protection facilities of Ward One Fire Protection District Number One?
Ward 4 Fire Protection District 2 Proposition - 6.4-mill, 10-year renewal: Shall Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Two of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a six and one-half (6.5) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $1,188,964.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and developing fire protection facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, and for the purpose of paying the cost of acquiring, improving and constructing fire protection facilities constituting works of public improvement within the territorial limits of the District?
ALLEN PARISH
Parishwide School Board - 1-percent, 10-year sales & use tax: Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “School Board”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing July 1, 2019, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish of Allen (the “Parish”), all as provided by law (an estimated $2,600,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used exclusively to supplement other revenues available to the School Board for the payment of salaries of teachers in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish and for the expenses of operating said schools, such operating expenses to include but not be limited to payment of salaries of other personnel employed by the School Board in addition to teachers?
Road District No. 3 - 10.95-mill, 10-year renewal: Shall Road District No. 3 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a ten and ninety-five hundredths (10.95) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $140,000) on all property subject to taxation in the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?
Road District No. 5 - 8.69-mill, 10-year renewal: Shall Road District No. 5 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy an eight and sixty-nine hundredths (8.69) mills property tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $505,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, including acquiring, operating and maintaining equipment for said road and bridge purposes?
Bayou Blue Gravity Drainage District No. 1 - 14.31-mill, 10-year renewal: Shall Bayou Blue Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a special tax of fourteen and thirty-one hundredths (14.31) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $139,000) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating works of public improvement for the District?
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Parishwide Law Enforcement District Proposition - 6.46-mill, 10-year continuation: Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a six and forty-six hundredths (6.46) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $1,760,000) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of providing additional funding for the District, said millage to represent a forty-eight hundredths of a mill (.48) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5.98 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2019 pursuant to an election held on April 4, 2009?
Parishwide School District Proposition - $29 million, 20 years: Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $29,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds; including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, including, to the extent feasible, those school projects set forth in the “Capital Improvement Plan” to be approved prior to the election, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 17.80 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?
VERNON PARISH
City of Leesville - 4.2-mill, 15-year new tax proposition: Shall the City of Leesville, Parish of Vernon, State of Louisiana (the “City”), levy a new 4.200 mill tax on all of the property subject to taxation in the City (an estimated $179,326.00 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of funding operations of the City or securing bonds for works of public improvements, title to which shall be in the public, including but not limited to constructing, improving and resurfacing public streets in the City of Leesville?
