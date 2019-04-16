SWLA reacts to Notre Dame Cathedral fire

“You just don’t know because anything man makes or woman makes is fragile," Cormier said. "Nothing is eternal. Just because they have been there doesn’t mean they will always be there and in terms of preservation, that’s a loss of culture that cannot be replaced. You know, if you lose the Sonnets of Shakespeare, you can find them in a book somewhere else. In this case you cannot find a Notre Dame Cathedral somewhere else. I mean there are other Gothic cathedrals certainly, this particular one has such a long tradition that is connected specifically with the history of France. It’s sort of like having your heart, your beating heart, pulled out of you.”