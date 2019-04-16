SWLA Arrest Report- April 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 15, 2019.
Clarence Edward Alexander, 58, Orange, Texas: First operating vehicle while intoxicated.
Jana Elaine West, 29, Lake Charles: Two counts of simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.
Charles Ray Westmoreland, 26, Bogalusa: Aggravated burglary, armed robbery.
Brentton James Reed, 32, Sulphur: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), obstruction of justice, resisting an officer by flight, probation violation.
David Preston Heller, 24, Marreo: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, unauthorized use of access card over $500.
Christopher Jason Owen, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule II drug, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Matthew Karl Durn, 24, Greenville, South Carolina: Contempt of court, second-offense operating while intoxicated, panhandling, begging and soliciting money, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, vagrancy.
Kimberly Denise Watson, 36, Piedmont, South Carolina: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, five counts of bank fraud, five counts of forgery, five counts of identity theft, two out of state detainers and one instate detainer.
Dedrick Isiah Chapman, 25, Opelousas: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kirk Michael Taylor, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Lakyn L Gentry, 28, Westlake: Criminal trespass, attempted theft under $500, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs in the presence of a minor under 17.
Royce Allen Lebert, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremy Chad Abney, 38, Walterboro, South Carolina: Contempt of court, probation violation.
Juan Manuel Pena-Campos, 42, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Michael Len Johnson Jr, 24, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
