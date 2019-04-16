Sulphur man accused of sex with teen he had been messaging on social media

Raymond Casteel (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
April 16, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:58 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a teenager with whom he had been corresponding on social media.

Raymond P. Casteel, 30, confirmed to detectives he had sex with the 15-year-old girl once, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives, who began investigating after receiving a report on April 5, were told by the girl that she and Casteel had sex on three separate occasions in January, Myers said. She told detectives that prior to having a sexual relationship, they had met once in person and had been communicating through social media.

Casteel was arrested April 12. He faces three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He bonded out on April 13 on $75,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.

Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.

