Sulphur man accused of sex with teen he had been messaging on social media

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a teenager with whom he had been corresponding on social media.
Raymond P. Casteel, 30, confirmed to detectives he had sex with the 15-year-old girl once, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives, who began investigating after receiving a report on April 5, were told by the girl that she and Casteel had sex on three separate occasions in January, Myers said. She told detectives that prior to having a sexual relationship, they had met once in person and had been communicating through social media.
Casteel was arrested April 12. He faces three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He bonded out on April 13 on $75,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
