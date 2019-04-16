Sam Houston rolls Barbe 10-3 to stay alive in district race

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos coasted to a victory over rival Barbe 10-3 on Monday.
The Broncos got things moving in the first inning when Hunter Goatreaux drove in a two-RBI single. Big Sam would get big swings from Texas commit Silas Ardoin who homered in the fifth inning and Brandon Goodeaux who also touched them all in the third inning.
Cameron Meeks pitched Sam Houston to victory. He lasted five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six. Norris threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Dylan Beier took the loss for Barbe. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out one. Isaac Duplechain started the game for Barbe. He lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing four hits and three runs.
Davis Meche went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Barbe in hits.
The win keeps Sam Houston alive in the district title race with one game to play. The Broncos must beat Sulphur and have the Buccaneers fall to Acadiana to share the district with Barbe. The Bucs will win the district outright with either a Sam Houston loss or a win over the Rams.
