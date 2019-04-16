Man shot in parking lot of Jennings Walmart

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - A man was shot in the in parking lot of the Jennings Walmart Monday night, according to a post on the Jennings Police Department Facebook page.
The man was meeting with the person who shot him around 10 p.m. The shooter was driving a silver hatchback wagon.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says the victim was shot multiple times. He says the police department is currently going through surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
Jennings officials ask anyone with information to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.