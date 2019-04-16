La. man arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, LA (KALB / KPLC) - A Pineville man is under arrest for 100 counts of first-degree rape that began in the 1970s.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday said that Harvey Joseph Fountain, 71, of Bragg Street in Pineville was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.
His arrest stems from a complaint RPSO received April 1 of possible sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Pineville area. According to initial reports, Fountain allegedly committed the sexually-based crimes on juveniles in several locations where he lived in Pineville. RPSO said the crimes began in the 1970s and continued into the 1980s. Their initial investigation found sufficient evidence for probable cause and warrants were granted for Fountain’s arrest on an initial 50 counts of first-degree rape.
After Fountain’s arrest, RPSO detectives identified more victims and added another 50 counts of first-degree rape to the previous charges.
Fountain is in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, which could increase once bond is set for the additional charges.
RPSO Lt. Stephen Phillips said that due to the nature of the charges, with first-degree rape a capital crime in Louisiana, the case will go before a grand jury. Also, Phillips said there is no statute of limitations on the first-degree rape charges.
Phillips also said if anyone has information on similar crimes involving Harvey Joseph Fountain, they are asked to contact, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Main Office at (318) 473-6700, Detective Jason Brumfield (318) 484-7350, Detectives (318) 473-6727, or Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.