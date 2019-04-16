La. man arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape

His arrest stems from a complaint RPSO received April 1 of possible sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Pineville area. According to initial reports, Fountain allegedly committed the sexually-based crimes on juveniles in several locations where he lived in Pineville. RPSO said the crimes began in the 1970s and continued into the 1980s. Their initial investigation found sufficient evidence for probable cause and warrants were granted for Fountain’s arrest on an initial 50 counts of first-degree rape.