Jennings baseball game benefits families of freshmen affected by tragedy

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - All proceeds from Jennings High’s baseball games Wednesday will go to help the families of two Jennings freshmen affected by tragedy.
The game against Southside was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been moved to Wednesday, April 17, due to weather. JV plays at 4 p.m., followed by varsity at 6 p.m. Both games are at Jennings High School.
Jennings freshman Evan Reed died after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 167 and La. 696 in Vermilion Parish in March.
Another freshman, Hunner Leblanc, was shot in the neck in a gun accident in January.
In an effort to help the families, the baseball team is donating all game proceeds to them. Because the game is a blackout, admission is $4 for those in black attire and $6 for regular admission.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.