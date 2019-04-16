Husband accused of beating wife to death after bonding out of jail on domestic assault charge

ST. LOUIS (KTVI/CNN) – A man in St. Louis is facing murder charges for allegedly beating his wife to death.
Court documents show the suspect bonded out of jail just hours before his wife was killed.
"She was loving, kind-hearted. She loved her kids. They were her heart,” said a family member of the victim, who wished to remain anonymous. "I can't wrap my head around it. It's shocking."
St. Louis Police said the victim, 54-year-old Marcia Johnson, was found with a severe head injury on the night of April 9.
Johnson was discovered inside the apartment she shared with her husband, 54-year-old Samuel Lee Scott.
She was rushed to the hospital, but police said she died five days later from her injuries.
KTVI was told another family member found Johnson.
"They went to her house, knocked on the door, no answer,” said the unidentified family member who spoke with KTVI. “Called, no answer. Went in the house, seen a puddle of blood, looked behind the door and she was just slumped over unresponsive. She had brain damage. She suffered broken bones, ribs, multiple bones in her face."
However, court documents reveal Scott was arrested and charged on April 5 with misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly hitting Johnson on the right side of her face with his fist in January.
The documents say Scott “admitted having struck her.”
The court documents also reveal that Scott was able to bond out of jail on April 9 with the help of a group called “The Bail Project,” a national organization with an office in downtown St. Louis.
Its website says, “We pay bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence.”
Scott’s bail was $5,000, cash only.
The court documents say that “after being released on April 9, the defendant approached the victim of the domestic assault 4th charge and repeatedly struck her in the head.”
The documents reveal that Scott’s bond was revoked and that he is now under arrest and being investigated for domestic assault first-degree.
The motion to revoke Scott’s bond, which was filed prior to Johnson’s death, says that the April 9 attack left Johnson with “life-threatening injuries.”
Scott was charged with the murder of Johnson on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which also reports that Scott was served with a restraining order on April 9, telling him to stay away from Johnson.
The family member who spoke with KTVI wants justice for the victim.
"That he faces life. That he suffers for the rest of his life," the family member said.
In a statement to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Bail Project called the incident a “heartbreaking tragedy.” It also said the bail itself did not cause the crime.
