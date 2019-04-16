First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on Thursday; Sunny by Easter Weekend

Wednesday, the clouds will be a little more noticeable. In other words, it will be mostly cloudy at times. On a few rare instances, the sunshine will still peek through the clouds. I do have the rain chances up to 20%. The rain should hold off until the afternoon at the earliest. Even then, it will be very light. Most of the rain will come overnight. That is when a cold front will be arriving. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s.