Cameron LNG begins pipeline feed gas flow as part of final commissioning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Cameron LNG began pipeline feed gas flow on Monday in preparation of starting up Train 1 and commencing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Hackberry liquefaction-export project according to a press release.
"This is a significant milestone for the company and is the culmination of four-and-a-half-years of hard work and dedication by all our employees and stakeholders,” Farhad Ahrabi, CEO of Cameron LNG, said. “The introduction of feed gas will allow our teams to do test runs before we begin making LNG to ship to global markets.”
The news release also said the process to commission Cameron LNG began in late 2018 and includes testing of all support systems, combustion turbines and compressors, as well as the delivery of feed gas from the transmission pipeline and production of first LNG. The commissioning process is closely monitored by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
The Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).
