Two Lake Charles men arrested for sex with 14-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Kenneth Mark Duplechin, 55, and Darren Shawn Gaspard, 54, were arrested on April 11 following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Duplechin faces two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and Gaspard is charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Judge David Ritchie set Duplechin’s bond at $350,000 and Gaspard’s bond at $250,000. Both men bonded out of jail on Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating on March 23, according to spokesperson Kim Myers.
Duplechin picked up a girl he just met and brought her home, where he had sexual contact with her twice, according to Myers. The girl told detectives, Duplechin called Gaspard, his friend, to come to his home, where Gaspard also had sex with the girl.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
