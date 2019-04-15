SWLA Arrest Report- April 14, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 14, 2019.
Dennie Joe Grabener Jr, 32, Sulphur: Two probation violations.
Jabyron Anthony Wiley, 34, Katy, Texas: Two outs of state detainers.
Jaleel Dandre Bridge, 23, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug and two counts of contempt of court.
Vickie Lynn Roller, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court and probation violation.
Destiny Savage Simpson, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery.
Blaine Kelly Oquinn, 50, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Maria Elia Ibarra, 56, Houston, Texas: First-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Bernard Hardy, 36, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic.
Deidre Cole Ward, 37, Lake Charles: Third-offense operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Darrien Lamont Rogers, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a correctional facility employee.
Jarret Amos Coleman, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Christopher Scott Miller, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jerald Lee Stanbury, 41, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Nathin Glen Martin, 25, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Fernando Vasquez Jr, Houston, Texas: Out of state detainer.
