Sulphur man accused of sex with 15-year-old

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Ancelet, 57, was arrested on April 7, following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began when deputies responded to a call about a carnal knowledge of a juvenile, said Myers. Deputies learned that Ancelet allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on social media. According to Myers, when questioned by detectives Ancelet confirmed the allegations. Ancelet also told detectives he had shared nude photographs with the girl and had several sexual conversations with her, Myers said.
Ancelet was arrested at the time on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.
After further investigation Ancelet was accused of also being in possession of child pornography. Ancelet was arrested again on April 12 on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles. He was released the next day on a $150,000 bond set by Ritchie.
Det. Ben Hare is the lead investigator.
