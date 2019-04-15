Police Jury reschedules ribbon cutting for Prien Lake Park boat launch

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will celebrate the completion of the brand-new Prien Lake Park Boat Launch. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the park.
The year-long Prien Lake Park Boat Launch extension project included the removal of the existing boat launch, central wharf, entrance and driveways.
The new boat launch has a concrete entrance, driveway, floating boat dock, composite boardwalks, bench seating, concrete parking areas, and improved site drainage.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.