Famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire

(Gray News) - Emergency services say the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire.
Social media images and video captured the fire and smoke at the structure on Monday.
The roof surrounded by scaffolding is on fire near the highest steeple.
Located on a small island in the middle of the River Seine in the heart of Paris, Notre Dame is more than 800 years old.
According to the cathedral’s website, the building took 200 years to build.
The building was almost demolished when Napolean saved it, and was crowned Emperor there in 1804.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.