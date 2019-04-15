Monday marks the 107th anniversary of the Titanic tragedy

(CNN) - This Monday marks the 107th anniversary of the Titanic sinking, after the vessel hit an iceberg on its path from the UK to the U.S. April 15, 1912.
The Titanic hit the iceberg four days after it began its journey.
More than 1,500 passengers and crew of the British luxury liner, the RMS Titanic died when it sank.
The ship was making its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City when it hit an iceberg and sank about 370 miles south of Newfoundland.
It's considered to be one of the worst maritime disasters in history.
Not only have scientists and scholars been interested in researching the disaster, but it has inspired songs, films, and even a Broadway musical.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.