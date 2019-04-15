Lotte starting up ethylene unit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lotte Chemical is starting up its ethylene unit on Bayou D’Inde Road near Sulphur.
A company spokesman said the process is expected to begin Monday and will take a few weeks.
Site Director Jim Rock says there will be flaring at the facility, however, unlike elevated flares, Lotte’s is at ground level and includes sound baffles to reduce the noise.
Rock says the flare will be contained, so no obvious flames will be seen by the public.
Lotte apologizes for any temporary inconvenience to the community.
