JDPSO asking for public’s help identifying vending machine thief

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of stealing from a vending machine, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began after surveillance video captured a suspect robbing a vending machine around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 15.
The video shows an individual pull up to a vending machine at a Welsh business and shaking the machine for several minutes until the machine’s door opens. The suspect then removed around $50.00 in chance from the vending machine, said Ivey.
The suspect is believed to be driving a GMC SUV. Ivey asks anyone with information to call the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.