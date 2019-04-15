JDPSO asking for public’s help identifying vending machine thief

Vending machine thief caught on camera
By Hannah Daigle | April 15, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:39 AM

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of stealing from a vending machine, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after surveillance video captured a suspect robbing a vending machine around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The video shows an individual pull up to a vending machine at a Welsh business and shaking the machine for several minutes until the machine’s door opens. The suspect then removed around $50.00 in chance from the vending machine, said Ivey.

The suspect is believed to be driving a GMC SUV. Ivey asks anyone with information to call the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.