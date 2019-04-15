Fresh-cut melon recall

By Jeremy Stevens | April 15, 2019 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 9:04 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The centers for disease control and prevention, and the food and drug administration is recalling pre-cut melon after nearly 100 people from nine states have gotten sick in a salmonella outbreak.

The fruit was sold at Kroger, Target, Wal-mart and other stores.

The recalled products include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, and cantaloupe.

They were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers -- and sold under various brands.

A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.

If you think you may have some, the FDA says don’t eat it-- you should throw it away.

