Fresh-cut melon recall

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The centers for disease control and prevention, and the food and drug administration is recalling pre-cut melon after nearly 100 people from nine states have gotten sick in a salmonella outbreak.
The fruit was sold at Kroger, Target, Wal-mart and other stores.
The recalled products include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, and cantaloupe.
They were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers -- and sold under various brands.
A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.
If you think you may have some, the FDA says don’t eat it-- you should throw it away.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.