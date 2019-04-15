FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returning, with rain chances increasing later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Hopefully you enjoyed the weather the past two days because the humidity is returning. And rain will be back in the forecast later this week too, and there is also a chance of strong to severe storms too.
Tonight will be warmer as southerly winds will remain in the 5 to 10 mph range. This will cause the humidity to increase which in turn will hold the temperatures up overnight. It will feel cooler than it really is which is an effect of the humidity; temperatures will range from the upper 40s north of I-10 to the mid 60s at the coast.
Tuesday should be similar to Monday just with higher humidity and warmer temperatures. High temperatures will top out near 80 degrees and it will feel more uncomfortable. Skies should be clear with lots of sunshine and no rain.
Changes begin Wednesday as a strong storm system moves west to east across the United States, this system will likely remain north of our area. However, it will push a cold front through Southwest Louisiana on Thursday. Clouds will begin increasing during the day Wednesday with showers developing late in the afternoon into the evening hours.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. There may be some strong to potentially severe thunderstorms during this timeframe too. Although the greater risk may occur to our north and northeast. Continue to monitor our forecasts for updates on this severe weather potential over the next couple of days.
The weather will quickly improve during the day Thursday with rain ending early in the morning and clouds clearing before noon. The sun should return by the afternoon and that will push temperatures in the upper 70s. A surge of cooler air will move through Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.
Friday will be noticeably cooler and less humid with lows Friday morning in the 40s and 50s! High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, but with low humidity it will feel very nice through the day.
Easter weekend looks great too, with Saturday being the best day. Saturday will start rather chilly with lows in the 40s in most areas, but by the afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be a bit milder with lows in the 50s and highs near 80 degrees. But both days should be perfect for anything outdoors!
A warming trend will continue into Monday of next week ahead of the next weather system which arrives on Tuesday. This means rain will return Tuesday into Wednesday, although the exact timing is somewhat uncertain and could change.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
