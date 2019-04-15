First Alert Forecast: Great weather to start the week; rain returns by midweek

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, it will be nice and sunny. It will be a great start to the week. The clouds will be limited, but I can’t rule out a few small stray clouds. They will not bring any rain today. The winds will also be much calmer than they were yesterday. They should only pick up to around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are off to a chilly start but will quickly climb up to the mid 70s. So, I would grab a jacket as you head out the door, but you will not need it for long.
This evening, it will be nice and clear with no rain around. I do not expect many clouds either. The winds will calm down some more around sunset, making it very pleasant. I do expect a pretty sunset with limited clouds. After the sun goes down, temperatures will gradually fall to the mid 60s by twilight.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with not many clouds around. I do not expect any rain at all. It will also not be quite as cold as this morning. It will cool to the mid 50s. So, it may still be cool enough to grab a jacket as you head out the door.
Tuesday will be a very nice day. The difference will be the clouds returning. With a few clouds returning, it may not be as pretty as Monday. However, there will still be sunshine mixing in at times. So, it should still be a nice day. I also expect the rain to stay away from us. Temperatures will be nice and warm and reach the upper 70s.
Wednesday, the clouds will be a little more noticeable. In other words, it will be mostly cloudy at times. On a few rare instances, the sunshine will still peek through the clouds. I do have the rain chances up to 30%. The rain should hold off until the afternoon. Even then, it will be very light. Most of the rain will come overnight. That is when a cold front will be arriving.
That cold front will bring some heavy rain and a few storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The cold front itself will push through around midday on Thursday. Then the rain will start to come to an end. I have the rain chances up to 70% for Thursday.
As the cold front is pushing through, the rain could be heavy, and the storms could be strong to severe. It is a long way out, so things could change. I think there is a good chance there is at least a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday night/Thursday morning. As of now, I think the greatest threats are strong to damaging winds, and hail. The tornado threat is still possible, but I think it will be low.
After the cold front moves away, the weather will be much better in time for Good Friday and Easter weekend. Friday will have a few small clouds around, but those should be clearing away. There will not be any rain on Friday and the temperature will reach the lower 70s. It will certainly be a good day.
Over Easter weekend, it will finally be perfect weather! I do not expect any rain at all, and the clouds will be limited. So, both days will be prefect to get out and enjoy. Especially the kids when they go Easter egg hunting. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. It should be a great weekend!
Quick look ahead for next week, the clouds will slowly return, but I’m keeping the rain chances low. So, it should still be a nice start to next week as well. Hopefully nothing chances on that part. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon next week.
