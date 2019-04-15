First Alert Forecast: Great weather to start the week; rain returns by midweek

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, it will be nice and sunny. It will be a great start to the week. The clouds will be limited, but I can’t rule out a few small stray clouds. They will not bring any rain today. The winds will also be much calmer than they were yesterday. They should only pick up to around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are off to a chilly start but will quickly climb up to the mid 70s. So, I would grab a jacket as you head out the door, but you will not need it for long.