Tenth annual Downtown Crawfish Festival happening this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This weekend was the tenth annual Downtown Crawfish Festival in Lake Charles. While no one in Southwest Louisiana needs an excuse to eat crawfish, this is a good one.
The three day festival features crawfish, along with live music, food trucks and vendors, according to Eligha Guillory Jr., the festival’s president. “We say we’re the largest indoor, outdoor crawfish festival in SouthBEST Louisiana, and we’re also the spiciest," Guillory said.
Guillory said the selling point for the festival is that it’s a family affair. “We have a very great genre of music from zydeco to Cajun to R&B, country and western, just a lot of music so it brings everyone out because it is for everyone," Guillory said.
Proceeds from the festival benefit local Parkinson Disease patients and their families.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.