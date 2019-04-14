SWLA Arrest Report - April 13, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 13, 2019.
Richard Brooks Burns, 64, Lexington, KY: Domestic abuse.
Michael James Davis Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Santana Nashell Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
John Kennie Green, 51, Lacassine: Theft under $1,000 with two or more convictions; trespassing; theft under $1,000.
Samuel Tyler Sonnier, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Christopher Micheal Warner, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Lynn Nix, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Christina Marie Kuchar, 31, Deer Park, TX: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Matthew Tyler Roebuck, 20, DeQuincy: Public intimidation and retaliation.
Shiaaisa Chyanne Mark, 18, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records.
Allen Christopher Spearing, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug.
Malcolm Scott Guillory, 22, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer.
Damein Thomas Broughton, 33, Mobile, AL: Aggravated second degree battery.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.