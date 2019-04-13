2 storm-related fatalities, multiple injuries after strong storms move across East Texas

The severe storms that hit our service territory damaged HCEC’s distribution lines and the transmission lines that supply power to our consumers. The area that received the most damage was in the eastern portion of the service territory. Transmission lines were seriously damaged and will cause some members to be without power for more than 24 hours. The areas expected to experience prolonged outages are: Kennard, Ratliff, Tadmor and Weches. If you or anyone you may know has a medical condition that relies on electricity, they urge you to relocate where you can receive an alternate power source. They said they are utilizing all of our resources to restore power to our consumers as quickly and safely as we possibly can.