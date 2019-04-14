FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: U.S. 90 EB and I-210 WB closures in effect today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A reminder to motorists that DOTD has announced a number of closures that will be in effect today, Sunday, April 14, 2019.
The westbound lane of the I-210 bridge will be closed today from 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. for a bridge inspection as well as the Cove Lane westbound on-ramp. Traffic will be detoured towards I-10 westbound.
There is also a closure for the U.S. 90 eastbound overpass from 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Eastbound traffic along this route will be detoured to PPG Drive towards I-10 eastbound.
