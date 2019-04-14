Cowboys put on a show against Privateers in 16-4 win

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys put on an offensive show on Saturday night, beating the New Orleans Privateers in the series rubber match 16-4 off of nine extra base hits, including four doubles, two triples, and three home runs in only seven innings of play.
New Orleans (17-19, 5-13 SLC) came out swinging, scoring a quick three runs in the first on a three-run home run by the third batter of the game. McNeese (19-17, 6-9 SLC) responded in the first with one run of their own on a sacrifice fly out by Nate Fisbeck before going down 4-1 after a Privateer home run in the second.
McNeese's junior starting pitcher Brad Kincaid (1-1) struggled on Saturday for the Cowboys. Making his second start of the season, the junior pitched 0.2 innings, gave up three runs on three hits, struck out one batter, and getting the no decision.
With the Privateers leading 4-1 after the top of the second inning, the Cowboys would not allow another run in the game due in large part to freshman left-handed pitcher Will Dion.
In the four innings that Dion pitched, he only allowed one base runner on one hit, strikeout six batters, and grab his third win on the season after the McNeese offense would come alive and score 15 runs in those four innings.
The game was called due to mercy rule after the Privateers half of the seventh with the final of 16-4.
McNeese tied their highest runs scored in a game this season (16) and set a new high in hits in a game as a team with 18, beating the previous mark of 17 against Holy Cross back on March 2.
McNeese will be back on the field Tuesday night in a mid-week matchup against Southeastern La. in Joe Miller Ballpark at 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | In the top of the inning, the Privateers would score three runs on a three-run home run to take an early 3-0 lead. In the bottom half, the Cowboys would respond with a run of their own. Carson Maxwell lead off with a four-pitch walk, followed by a single by Payton Harden and Clayton Rasbeary. With the bases now loaded, Nate Fisbeck would hit a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Maxwell from third and close the UNO lead to 3-1 after the first.
2nd | The Privateers would lead off the inning with another home run to push the lead back up to 4-1.
3rd | In the bottom of the inning, Carson Maxwell would lead the inning off with a moonshot home run over the scoreboard in left field. The next three Cowboys would reach base from a walk by Shane Selman and singles from Harden and Rasbeary to load the bases for Jake Dickerson and he would hit a ball deep in center field over the center fielder’s head for a two-RBI double. McNeese would tack on two more runs before the inning is over on back-to-back RBI singles by Jake Cochran and Dustin Duhon to give the Cowboys a 6-4 lead after the third.
4th | In the Cowboys half of the inning, McNeese would plate four more runs. Harden would lead the inning off with a triple and then score on a groundout to the shortstop by Shane Selman. Next batter, Clayton Rasbeary hit a solo home run over the right field wall. Fisbeck would then hit a ball in the right center gap for a triple and then would score on single up the middle by Dickerson. Duhon followed with a double over the center fielder’s head to score Dickerson and make the score 10-4 after the fourth.
5th | In the bottom of the inning, Selman would lead off with a double, Rasbeary reached on a throwing error, and then Fisbeck would hit a monster three-run home run in to the parking lot behind left field to push the Cowboys lead to 13-4 after the fifth.
6th | After back-to-back walks by Payton Harden and Shane Selman to start the inning, Clayton Rasbeary would score Harden from second on an RBI-single. Nate Fisbeck would then hit a single to load the bases for Jake Dickerson, who would then draw an RBI-walk. Two batters later Dustin Duhon would plate the Cowboys final run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center field to bring the score to its final 16-4.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys finished the game with nine extra base hits and had five players with multiple hits including,
Clayton Rasbeary: 4-for-5, three singles, four runs, one home run and two RBI’s.
Nate Fisbeck: 3-for-4, one single, one triple, one home run, two runs, and four RBI’s.
Payton Harden: 3-for-4, three singles, three runs, and one walk.
Jake Dickerson: 3-for-4, one single, two doubles, two runs, and four RBI’s.
Dustin Duhon: 2-for-4, one single, one double, and three RBI’s.
Carson Maxwell: 1-for-3, two runs, two walks, a home run, and one RBI.
Pitching:
Junior right-handed pitcher Brad Kincaid would get the start for the Cowboys in Saturday's game. Kincaid would finish with 0.2 IP, three runs on three hits, walk one, strikeout one, and
Bryan King would relieve Kincaid with two outs in the first and get the Cowboys out of the inning. King would finish with 1.1 IP, one run given up, one hit, and two strikeouts.
Will Dion would enter the game to start the third and he would pitch 4.0 masterful innings, giving up no runs, only one hit, and strikeout six batters.
Hunter Reeves would pitch the final inning in relief of Dion, finishing with 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, and one strikeout.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will end their four-game home stand on Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. After the Lions, the Cowboys will travel to Northwestern State to play them in a three-game conference series.
