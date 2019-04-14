Cowboys put on a show against Privateers in 16-4 win

3rd | In the bottom of the inning, Carson Maxwell would lead the inning off with a moonshot home run over the scoreboard in left field. The next three Cowboys would reach base from a walk by Shane Selman and singles from Harden and Rasbeary to load the bases for Jake Dickerson and he would hit a ball deep in center field over the center fielder’s head for a two-RBI double. McNeese would tack on two more runs before the inning is over on back-to-back RBI singles by Jake Cochran and Dustin Duhon to give the Cowboys a 6-4 lead after the third.