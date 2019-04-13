Swlapreps softball first round highlights

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The first round of the LHSAA softball playoffs saw 16 #SWLAprep teams advance.
Second Round match ups are listed below:
5A
(17) Sulphur at (1) Sam Houston
(14) Ponchatoula at (3) Barbe
4A
(11) DeRidder at (6) Grant
(16) Tioga at (1) Leesville
3A
(8) South Beauregard at (24) Patterson
2A
(12) Bunkie at (5) Rosepine
(13) French Settlement at (4) Kinder
(10) Pickering at (7) Avoyelles Public Charter
1A
(14) South Cameron at (3) Montgomery
(6) Gueydan at (11) Merryville
Class B
(12) Bell City at (5) Maurepas
(11) Pitkin at (6) Florien
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.