#Swlapreps softball first round highlights

#Swlapreps softball first round highlights
April 12, 2019 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 10:55 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

#Swlapreps softball first round highlights

The first round of the LHSAA softball playoffs saw 16 #SWLAprep teams advance.

Second Round match ups are listed below:

5A

(17) Sulphur at (1) Sam Houston

(14) Ponchatoula at (3) Barbe

4A

(11) DeRidder at (6) Grant

(16) Tioga at (1) Leesville

3A

(8) South Beauregard at (24) Patterson

2A

(12) Bunkie at (5) Rosepine

(13) French Settlement at (4) Kinder

(10) Pickering at (7) Avoyelles Public Charter

1A

(14) South Cameron at (3) Montgomery

(6) Gueydan at (11) Merryville

Class B

(12) Bell City at (5) Maurepas

(11) Pitkin at (6) Florien

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.