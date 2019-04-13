SWLA Arrest Report - April 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 12, 2019.
Ryan Anthony Hahn, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
James Ray Harrison, 49, Crosby, TX: Domestic abuse.
Jewels Rod Madison, 36, Franklin: Possession of four hundred grams or more of a Schedule I narcotic.
Ebony Lasha Tardy, 31, Jennerette: Possession of four hundred grams or more of a Schedule I narcotic.
James Michael Watkins, 51, Ragley: Instate detainer.
Chad Demond Levier, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Corben Hunter Jones, 19, Bell City: Possession of stolen firearms; entry on or remaining on places or on land after being forbidden.
Kim Nezelle Gregory, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Raymond Paul Casteel, 30, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Terrence Dwayne Budwine, 38, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic.
Norman Alton Stark, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Timothy Ancelet, 57, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; pornography involving juveniles.
John Aaron Ardoin Jr., 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.
Trevis Syntel Barber, 36, Iowa: Second offense obscenity; second offense obscenity; obstruction of justice.
Phillip Andrew Reed, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Vito Jerome Martarona, 41, Bell City: Contempt of court.
Thomas Calvin Henson Jr., 36, Iowa: Theft between $750 and $5,000; home invasion; aggravated burglary; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Jeremie Joseph Moran, 34, Sulphur: Burglary.
Shane Lynn Bott, 45, Bell City: Resisting an officer; contempt of court.
Charles Benjamin Swift, 41, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mazelle Tywan Justice Sr., 40, Port Neches, TX: Federal detainer.
Lois Lanelle Stine, 49, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
