SWLA Arrest Report - April 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 11, 2019.
Willie Isaac Blue Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Daniel Shane Purvis, 38, Vinton: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.
Jessica Ellen Gann, 28, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Montrechus Jaworski Campbell, 39, Ville Platte: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic.
Robric Oneal Dixon, 18, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; flight from an officer.
Ashlyn Adair Williams, 24, Hammond: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gary Mitchell Badgett II, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.
Joseph Lynn Kirklin Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation; probation detainer; revocation of parole.
Martha Ann Young, 35, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tabitha Renee Romero, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Touchet, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Lacresia Shontel Payne, 44, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Steven Samuel Deleon, 49, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Kevin Wayne Nelson, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Leris Lee Dominge, 37, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.
Brandon Paul Prather, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; contempt of court.
Justice Blaine Smith, 25, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Kenneth Mark Duplechin, 55, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Charles Cedric McCray Jr., 26, Baton Rouge: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.
William Farris Sorina, 39, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Carl Adam Guillory, 43, Lake Charles: First offense attempted possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jay W Sumlin, 60, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Wallace Roy Labove Jr., 26, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Matthew Dean Hamilton, 24, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; probation detainer.
Sherry Jo Miller, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Donovan Jamal Alfred, 28, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Herman Eugene Dunn Jr., 59, Lake Charles: Possession of F/A or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of DAB and battery of a dating partner.
Tiffany Ann Trimble, 32, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; instate detainer.
Donald Anthony Anderson, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.
Darren Shawn Gaspard, 54, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
John Michael Haley, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer.
Joseph Lawrence Matheu, 37, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
Lesther Antonio Morales-Santiago, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
James Willis Love Jr., 56, Lake Charles: Switched license plate; no turn signals; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Jonathan Keith Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense possession of stolen firearms.
Joe Rector Hodges Jr., 61, Starks: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kendel Deteron Sample, 40, Starks: Contempt of court; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
